Traders Purchase High Volume of ION Geophysical Call Options (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,950% compared to the typical volume of 444 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IO opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

