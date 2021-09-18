Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

TSUKY opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

