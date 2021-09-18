Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 100 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.74, for a total transaction of C$10,374.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,348,620.

Shares of TIH traded down C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,441. The stock has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$73.09 and a 52 week high of C$110.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.49.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.