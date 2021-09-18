Tobam Takes $10.05 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Tobam purchased a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 313,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

