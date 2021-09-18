Tobam Sells 12,204 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker makes up about 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $55,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,415. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.37.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

