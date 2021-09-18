Tobam Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 830,142 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of Kinross Gold worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,239,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,402. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

