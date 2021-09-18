Tobam Decreases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,171,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.64. 1,017,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,505. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.