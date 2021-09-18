Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $921.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 70.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 143.7% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $921.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005445 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014257 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

