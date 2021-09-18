Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Acquires 323,725 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 323,725 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,781,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 377,552 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,508,996.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 444,712 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,782,460.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,700.30.

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

