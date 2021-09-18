ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0756 on Major Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $13,499.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00142054 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00072225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013286 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.