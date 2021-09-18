The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.74. 1,862,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

