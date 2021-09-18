The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

SHW stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.