The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the second quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 5,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

