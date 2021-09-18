The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

