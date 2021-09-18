The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rain Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 269,723 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 979,271 shares of company stock worth $15,547,208.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,432,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.