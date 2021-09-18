The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 184.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.62. 78,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,269. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

