The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

