The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $139.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, net inflows are likely to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth. However, elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Moreover, high debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key near-term concerns.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

