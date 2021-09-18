The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.03. 3,401,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

