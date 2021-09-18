Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.70 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

