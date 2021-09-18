Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

