Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NTCT stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

