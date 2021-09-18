Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 898 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $638,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 59.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 10.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

