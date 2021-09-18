Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 779 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 285,876 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 124.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

