Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

