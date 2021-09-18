Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 12,157 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Switch by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,219 shares of company stock valued at $18,882,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

