TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TRP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,811. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

