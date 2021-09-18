TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,811. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

