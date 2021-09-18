TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 56.5% in August

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:TATT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

