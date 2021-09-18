Tapmydata (TAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,612.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $23,612.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00413015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.17 or 0.00972689 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.