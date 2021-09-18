Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01 and a beta of 3.49. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.