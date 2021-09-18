Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSM. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.