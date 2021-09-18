T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.00 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 193,756 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

