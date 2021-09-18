SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $700.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $600.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $630.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $610.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $623.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $572.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,618,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

