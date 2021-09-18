Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Sells 1,247 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,738,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

