Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.