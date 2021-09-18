Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for 0.6% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 979,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 226,950 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. 2,446,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

