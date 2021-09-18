Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.63 on Friday, reaching $276.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.59. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.