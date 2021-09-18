Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 816,684 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 816,684 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,304,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

