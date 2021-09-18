Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $24.04 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,042,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.4% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.98. 2,108,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,023. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

