Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $18.20 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Altice USA worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Altice USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Altice USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,729,000 after buying an additional 313,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.65. 7,252,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,810. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.