Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $14.58 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.39. 2,601,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.