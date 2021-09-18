Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 14,100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.95. 2,887,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,125. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

