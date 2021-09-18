Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.