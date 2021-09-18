Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $729,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Mills by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 6,743,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

