Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,776 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,376.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

