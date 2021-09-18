Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,116 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,399% compared to the typical volume of 408 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 3,995,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,385. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

