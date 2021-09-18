Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $677,186.15 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $677,186.15 and $538,397.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

