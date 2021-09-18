Stacks (STX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $19.76 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00146314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00072868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00174680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013443 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,592,106 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

