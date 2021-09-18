SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

